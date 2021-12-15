Email City Guide
Casey Donahew concert set for Friday in WF

The Casey Donahew Band will perform Friday at the Kay Yeager Coliseum in Wichita Falls.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Casey Donahew Band is set to perform in Wichita Falls this week.

The concert is set for Friday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

News Channel 6 is one of several sponsors for the big event this Friday.

The band’s 2016 album “All Night Party” reached #3 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart.

They will be joined Friday by special guest and fellow country artist Triston Marez.

Tickets are $35 for party pit or $25 for regular seating and can be bought online here or in person at the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office at the MPEC. It is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

