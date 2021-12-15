Christmas comes early for WFISD students through FBBC Gives

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Fit Body Boot Camp employees delivered presents to kids at Booker T. Washington High School on Wednesday in an effort to make sure every child can unwrap a Christmas gift during the holidays.

This was the third year the gym has partnered with WFISD to deliver presents to kids who otherwise might not have anything to open on Christmas Day. Known as FBBC Gives, the initiative has WFISD send wish lists from schoolchildren all over the district for the gym to fulfill. FBBC then spends October through December finding gifts and raising money through hashtags, t-shirts, sales, memberships and collections.

“We get these lists from them and sometimes they’re heartbreaking,” FBBC Director of Operations Amanda Bolding said. “Last year we had a kid ask for a space heater. Things like forks, silverware, blankets for their siblings. It’ll tug at your heartstrings.”

165 kids in WFISD will receive gifts through the program this year; 66 of those children were at Booker T. Washington opening gifts on Wednesday. The students were brought into the school auditorium to see a mountain of gifts, each labeled with a number that corresponded with each child. Teachers made an effort to seat siblings together so they could open their gifts at the same time, and marvel at what each had received.

FBBC employees try their best to fit each present to the student. One student got their third choice of gift this year, after his top two picks of a longer school recess or an ice cream party for his whole class were decided to be unavailable.

“It’s humbling, it’s very humbling,” said Bolding. “Like you, you go to the store and you’re like, oh my kid wants a PS5, or oh my kid wants an Xbox, and you never think that like these little things like matchbox cars and Barbies are like a PS5 to some of these kids.”

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.