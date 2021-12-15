City of Electra sees aftermath of Friday’s fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wildfires that broke out in Electra last week damaged one home within city limits and charred several areas around that community. Those fires are also weighing on the back of the fire department. No one was hurt during Fridays’ fire which extended into the weekend.

A city administrator and firefighter of 42 years said despite city property being destroyed, he’s proud they responded quickly.The saying at the Electra Fire Department is never quit.

“We had some damage to one truck...Not sure exactly what happened yet were still investigating that so that’s going to be several thousand dollars as well. I’m estimating a minimum of ten thousand dollar damage that we need to re-coop,” said Steve Bowlin, city administrator and firefighter.

Bowlin said the fire trucks tires were pretty beat up after the wildfires and the city also lost a number of utility poles.

Wichita County has officially been added to that list-- at least through Monday. Wichita County joins Young, Archer, and Clay counties who are also under burn bans.

