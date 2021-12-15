Comanche Nation Entertainment giving employees gas benefits

DEVOL, Okla. (KAUZ) - Comanche Nation Entertainment is giving the Red River Hotel and Comanche Casino team members weekly gas benefits.

Starting Wednesday, all team members will get $25 a week in gas credits.

This announcement comes just a few months after Comanche Nation Entertainment increased hourly wages to a minimum of $12 per hour and began offering daily meals to team members at all four Oklahoma properties.

