Comanche Nation Entertainment giving employees gas benefits
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DEVOL, Okla. (KAUZ) - Comanche Nation Entertainment is giving the Red River Hotel and Comanche Casino team members weekly gas benefits.
Starting Wednesday, all team members will get $25 a week in gas credits.
This announcement comes just a few months after Comanche Nation Entertainment increased hourly wages to a minimum of $12 per hour and began offering daily meals to team members at all four Oklahoma properties.
