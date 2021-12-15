Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Early morning accident flips truck on Central Freeway

An accident on Central Freeway at around 7:32 a.m. Wednesday morning caused a car to flip into...
An accident on Central Freeway at around 7:32 a.m. Wednesday morning caused a car to flip into a ditch after hitting a semi, according to police.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An accident on Central Freeway at around 7:32 a.m. Wednesday morning caused a car to flip into a ditch after hitting a semi, according to police.

A blue truck was driving fast when it clipped the corner of a semi near Love’s Truck Stop on Central Freeway, according to WFPD officials. The impact allegedly caused the truck to flip four times and land in a ditch. The driver reportedly escaped the car safely and did not go to the hospital.

The crash report for the incident wasn’t completed as of 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Gary Dorsey
WFPD arrests suspect after Sunday chase
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage to $18.50
Two people were reportedly trapped in a flipped car before being freed.
WFPD provides update on 3-car accident at Fairway, Kell
Roving wild hogs are caught on video taking over a Texas neighborhood.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Dozens of feral hogs run through Texas neighborhood
Two people were reportedly trapped in a flipped car before being freed.
3-car accident at Fairway, Kell sends at least one to hospital

Latest News

Two people were reportedly trapped in a flipped car before being freed.
3-car accident at Fairway, Kell sends at least one to hospital
One of the two cars involved in the accident was overturned in the road.
Crash on US 287 in Clay Co. briefly closes lanes
A motorcyclist escaped with minor injuries after wearing full protective gear, according to...
Motorcycle crashes on Loop 11 and Northwest Fwy
A 23-year-old woman is in the hospital after being pulled from her burning car by first...
Early morning crash severely injures woman