Early morning accident flips truck on Central Freeway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An accident on Central Freeway at around 7:32 a.m. Wednesday morning caused a car to flip into a ditch after hitting a semi, according to police.

A blue truck was driving fast when it clipped the corner of a semi near Love’s Truck Stop on Central Freeway, according to WFPD officials. The impact allegedly caused the truck to flip four times and land in a ditch. The driver reportedly escaped the car safely and did not go to the hospital.

The crash report for the incident wasn’t completed as of 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.