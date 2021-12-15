Elevated fire conditions today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Warm and windy weather gives us elevated conditions for the spread of wildfire. Today expect temperatures to get close to 80 with gusty winds up at 20-30mph, these could gust close to 40. Skies will be most;y cloudy. Thankfully it will be slightly more humid than last Friday so we will have less of a threat for fires compared to the Texas/Oklahoma Panhandle. Tonight temps dip into the 50s. Thursday a front cools things down and by tomorrow we will only reach the 60s. Friday going into Saturday we could see time isolated showers.

