Elevated fire conditions today

Elevated fire conditions
Elevated fire conditions(KAUZ)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Warm and windy weather gives us elevated conditions for the spread of wildfire. Today expect temperatures to get close to 80 with gusty winds up at 20-30mph, these could gust close to 40. Skies will be most;y cloudy. Thankfully it will be slightly more humid than last Friday so we will have less of a threat for fires compared to the Texas/Oklahoma Panhandle. Tonight temps dip into the 50s. Thursday a front cools things down and by tomorrow we will only reach the 60s. Friday going into Saturday we could see time isolated showers.

