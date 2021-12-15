Evacuation ordered rescinded, fire under control in Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (KAUZ) - UPDATE 3:44 p.m. - A fire in Elgin that started near 75th and Watts Road is now under control.

Comanche County Emergency Management said it is under control and the evacuation order is rescinded, but they will still be working the area for a while. They also urge people to avoid the area if possible.

There are currently five volunteer fire departments responding. Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, Comanche Nation, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kirk’s Ambulance and Emergency management also responded to the scene.

UPDATE 2:57 p.m. - Comanche County Emergency Management is requesting people near 75th and North Drive to evacuate immediately due to the fast-moving wildfire.

ORIGINAL STORY - The Comanche County Emergency Management has ordered an immediate evacuation for the three mile radius around 75th and Watts Road in Elgin.

A fire broke out in that area shortly before 2 Wednesday afternoon.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we get the latest details.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.