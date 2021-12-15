Email City Guide
Graham police officer facing charges

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - A Graham Police officer has been indicted for allegedly supplying a woman with drugs.

According to an affidavit, after a woman was arrested over the summer, she told officers she had been “seeing” Sergeant Austin Lawrence since April.

Lawrence denied the accusation, but the woman showed police her phone to corroborate her claims.

According to the affidavit, messages on her phone indicated Lawrence had delivered her Adderall.

The woman later told police that she bought meth for Lawrence and they did meth together, and that he provided her with Adderall and THC.

A search warrant was later done on Lawrence’s phone for call logs and messages between the two.

Lawrence has been indicted by a Young County grand jury on a charge of tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

The indictment claims he concealed evidence including controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

His bond has been set at $10,000.

