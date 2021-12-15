Hospice of Wichita Falls children’s grief programs continuing to help kids

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls has free, open to the public children’s programs that help kids in kindergarten through high school with grief. Camp Grin Again and Building Bridges are a couple of the programs that help children every year.

“The camps really incorporate basically understanding the stages of grief and the emotions that come with it,” Michaela Filding, Children’s program specialist at Hospice of Wichita Falls, said. “Going over coping skills and learning about support networks.”

“We know grief is a hard topic to process and communicate with other people,” Filding said. “With teens, it almost seems like a taboo subject to talk about with your peers, a lot of them want to keep their emotions inside.”

They create a safe place with fun activities so that every child will feel comfortable, so they can open up about their grief at their own pace.

“We enjoy seeing them be able to start friendships with one another,” Filding said. “That is a big thing that we have seen.”

“To see them coming in closed off, scared and angry then to watch them walk out freer and happier, it is very rewarding to know that you had a small part in that,” Misty King, Hospice of Wichita Falls social worker, said.

The staff said it’s amazing being able to help kids who are dealing with grief and in doing so, it has done something they could have never imagined.

“We have had people who have gone through the program and they themselves go into a helping profession because they got so much out of the services for children,” King said.

