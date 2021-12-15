Email City Guide
Kiowa Casino annual toy drive raises over $18K

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The annual Kiowa Casino Cash for Toys Drive raised over $18,000 in five days, all to benefit 11 organizations across Texoma, including Catholic charities, the Children’s Aid Society and the Salvation Army of Wichita Falls.

This was the second year they accepted cash gifts and it was a success with close to 2,000 guests taking part.

“The Kiowa Casino and the Kiowa Tribe are just so thankful to be a part of this community and we definitely appreciate everyone’s effort that contributed to this year’s toy program. Thank you,” said Jon Peters, CEO of Kiowa Casino.

Kiowa Casino wants to continue this new approach and hopes to continue to make an even bigger impact in the future.

