MSU Texas hopes to use around 600 Pfizer vaccines before February

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With students returning home for Christmas break, Midwestern State University is hoping to have better luck next semester getting shots into arms.

They expire in two months and it’s been a growing concern since April when vaccines first arrived on campus through the Texas National Guard.

In September, the university received 750 more doses from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, and a majority of them have been sitting in their refrigerators ever since.

“We had 100 vials so we’re in the 500-600 range. We’ve continued to use them but the boosters have been more popular than starting the initial series,” said Dr. Keith Williamson, medical director at MSU Texas.

Dr. Williamson, who has been anticipating the arrival of shots on campus since vaccines came out a year ago, believes this small increase is because of the Delta variant seen before classes started in the fall, another boost from students packing their bags for winter break.

“People are traveling and they understand that adds a level of safety and convenience that you can’t get any other way,” said Dr. Williamson.

Dr. Williamson said only about 250 of those 750 shots have been given out this semester, and unless they can be used as soon as students get back in January, this could be the last vaccines seen on the MSU Texas campus for now.

“It is a treasured, valuable resource and I don’t want to order a thousand more doses if I won’t be able to move them so we will reassess at that time,” said Dr. Williamson.

And for the few students who remain on campus like Jazhel Romero, who isn’t vaccinated and has no plans to during his break...

“Everybody has their own opinion, like me. I do my research, my mom, she’s a nurse so she’s been doing her research of home remedies, home teas and, stuff like that,” said Romero.

Romero believes these unique steps helped keep his grandfather, who had COVID, safe. That’s why he plans to continue using his remedies every day.

“It’s not just your life, it’s everybody else life so I feel like every life in this world matters so for me taking them here while I’m at school, I just feel like something like a vaccine is just not for me,” said Romero.

Dr. Williamson said they have stopped their vaccination clinics for now. They are still giving out both primary and booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine to anyone who may want it this week; all you have to do is call Vinson Health Center.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.