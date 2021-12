WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Your favorite Sesame Street characters are returning to Wichita Falls.

Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more will be at the Kay Yeager Coliseum on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 21.

