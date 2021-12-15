Take the internet home with WF Public Library hot spots

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Public Library is now offering more than books for families to take home.

Thanks to The Tocker Foundation, the library was given 10 mobile hot spot devices that are available to be checked out. To get one, all you need is a library card.

The device looks like a cellphone and you must have a smartphone, tablet, or laptop to use it. It’s simple to use and provides free internet to devices with Wi-Fi compatibility.

“We don’t want people to think of the library as just books, we want them to think of it as a community resource and so this is our newest offering that we’re making available to people to come down and check out,” said Andrew Jelen, technology supervisor for the Wichita Falls Public Library.

The hotspots can be checked out for three weeks at a time. The Tocker Foundation said the purpose of the project is to strengthen broadband availability in rural counties.

The foundation will pay for over a year of internet services. From there, the library can decide if they want to budget for the service to make the program permanent.

