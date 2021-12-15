Email City Guide
Iowa Park High School evacuated, U.S. 287 shut down due to wildfires

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - Iowa Park High School is being evacuated due to wildfires in the area.

School officials told News Channel 6 that students who can drive can leave, while non-drivers and those who cannot be picked up are in one group in the auditorium so they can be evacuated as a group.

This comes just after the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that U.S. 287 has been shut down from Electra to Iowa Park due to wildfires that started Wednesday afternoon.

Our crews on the scene said there is a larger fire on the south side of 287 west of Iowa Park.

Avoid the area.

A burn ban is currently in place for Wichita County.

Stick with News Channel 6 for the latest details.

