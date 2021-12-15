Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Venomous snake found hiding in family’s Christmas tree in South Africa

By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You usually try and sneak a peak at what is under the Christmas tree, but you never think about what might be lurking in the branches.

Rob and Marcela Wild found one of Africa’s most venomous snakes hiding between the tinsel inside their South Africa home.

It was a female boomslang between 4 feet and 5 feet long.

Boomslang’s venom causes hemorrhages and can be fatal to humans in small amounts, but they are shy animals that rarely bite.

A snake expert recovered the animal.

He says it probably entered the house looking for food, water and shelter.

The snake was safely released back to the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Gary Dorsey
WFPD arrests suspect after Sunday chase
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage to $18.50
Two people were reportedly trapped in a flipped car before being freed.
WFPD provides update on 3-car accident at Fairway, Kell
Two people were reportedly trapped in a flipped car before being freed.
3-car accident at Fairway, Kell sends at least one to hospital
Antonio Markese Canada was arrested on Dec. 13 on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
WF man arrested for alleged sexual abuse

Latest News

Final data on Pfizer's COVID-19 pill has been given to the FDA, as part of the company's...
Final data on COVID-19 pill released to FDA
The Casey Donahew Band will perform Friday at the Kay Yeager Coliseum in Wichita Falls.
Casey Donahew concert set for Friday in WF
President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14,...
Expanded child tax credit benefit nears lapse as December checks go out
Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif, March 14, 2019. When...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Colleges go back to drawing board — again
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in George Floyd’s death