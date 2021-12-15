Email City Guide
Wichita County reissues disaster declaration for fires

By Avery Ikeda
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County has reissued its disaster declaration from Dec. 10, citing the imminent threat of fires in the area.

Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom told News Channel 6 that the original declaration was a precautionary measure in case the fires continued. It gave any person, business or property the opportunity to get state or federal help for damages.

“In my experience, it is better to get that disaster declaration out there, because then it sets the wheels going in motion to get state and federal assistance if it comes that way. If you do that and things don’t turn out to have required it, you didn’t hurt anything,” Gossom said.

Reissuing the declaration of disaster extends its coverage for seven days, until Dec. 22; Judge Gossom and the Commissioner’s Court had previously elected to not renew the original declaration of disaster past Friday.

