3 dead after fire truck collides with SUV, crashes into Kansas City building

Three people are believed dead after a SUV and fire truck collided Wednesday night, then...
Three people are believed dead after a SUV and fire truck collided Wednesday night, then crashed into a building.(Source: KCTV/CNN)
By Shawn Bergan, Morgan Mobley, Nick Sloan and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/Gray News) - Three people died after a fire truck collided with an SUV and crashed into a building late Wednesday night, police said.

KCTV reported that a Kansas City Fire Department truck was heading northbound on Broadway Boulevard near Westport Road on the way to a house fire shortly after 10 p.m. The fire truck then collided with a Honda CRV that was traveling westbound on Westport Road. Both vehicles ended up crashing into the building.

The man and woman inside the SUV died, along with a woman who was on-foot at the scene. That pedestrian’s body was pulled from the building’s rubble shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday following an extensive recovery effort.

“It’s been complicated by the fact that the building is very unstable and presents a risk to rescuers,” said Sgt. Bill Mahoney with the Kansas City Police Department.

Authorities are investigating what caused the crash. There is no word yet on if weather was a factor. Wednesday night saw severe weather, including high winds, with gusts up to 77 miles per hour in the Kansas City metro.

“Again, I cannot say this enough: When you see emergency lights and sirens and see our apparatus coming in, we’re going to somebody’s incident. Please pull over. Slow down. Pull over to the right. Tonight, it was very tragic,” said fire department spokesman Jason Spreitzer.

“This is a tragic event. I think if anybody says this doesn’t affect you isn’t telling you how it really is. We come to work to help people every day. And today it was devastating, you know, because we went out to help people and in the process of helping people, our crews had to help ourselves,” he added.

Copyright 2021 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

