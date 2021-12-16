Cooler and calmer today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Last night’s cold front will give us a fairly calm and cool day today. Expect a high near 62 with light winds out of the northeast. Skies will be partly cloudy. Tonight temps drop into the upper 40s. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with a high in the upper 60s. Scattered to isolated showers will be possible Friday evening into the early morning hours on Saturday. It looks like this will mostly impact the eastern half of the area. Ending out the weekend into next week highs look to be in the 50s, low in the 30s and 40s. We may see a few showers on Monday as well.

