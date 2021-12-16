Email City Guide
Cooling Off Some

By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -A cold front will push through after midnight switching our winds around to the north and cooling us off a bit. Highs on both Thursday and Friday will be in the 60s. Skies will be rather cloudy with some possible showers by Thursday night and Friday. The weekend looks a bit cooler as highs drop into the 50s. There may be some slight rain chances again around next Monday. As of now, the early outlook for Christmas calls for mild and dry weather.

