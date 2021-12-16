Email City Guide
Day 1 Bags helping students with Adopt a Senior program

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Day 1 Bags is a nonprofit organization that helps foster care children in many different ways. One of their programs is called Adopt A Senior.

This is the third annual year to have this program. Seniors in high school who went through the foster care system are given gift sets put together by the program but made possible by the people who donate toward it. The impact it has on those kids is described as life changing.

“I am so incredibly excited and glad that the people rally around them and want to see them grow and succeed,” said Hunter Beaton, CEO and founder of Day 1 Bags. “I know that people’s donations, prayers, gifts and thoughts can always give that huge impact and I know that every single time I talk to them they love what we do and the adopt a senior campaign.”

There are approximately 25 seniors in Wichita Falls expected to graduate who have been through the foster care system.

Here’s how you can make donations to Day 1 Bags:

