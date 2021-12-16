Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Former Graham K9 officer indicted

Court documents claim Austin Lawrence supplied drugs to his girlfriend, some of which he seized while on duty.
By Michael Grace
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - For residents in Graham, the news of former Graham Police Department K9 Officer Austin Lawrence being indicted for charges of tampering with evidence is shocking.

“You can’t always know what’s going to happen,” Graham resident Billy Hoff said. “It’s so sad that crime is getting into our police and sheriff’s department.”

On June 30 of this year, Lawrence’s girlfriend, Pamela Ingram, was arrested and claimed to be seeing Lawrence in addition to getting drugs from him.

A Texas Rangers investigation found text messages on Lawrence’s work and personal phone that allege Ingram would buy drugs from Lawrence, some of which he seized while he was working. In January, News Channel 6 talked to Lawrence about the increase in arrests he had made for possession and distribution of narcotics.

“Just walking around the car and watching him do his thing, searching and when he finally alerts to the presence of narcotics it’s a really good feeling,” Lawrence said in January. “Whatever we can do to get these drugs off the streets, we’ll do it.”

Court documents also say Ingram claimed to buy drugs for Lawrence and use them with him.

In one instance, court documents say Lawrence told Ingram to drive into the alley behind his house and throw the drugs over the fence and into his backyard.

While Lawrence was able to post his $10,000 bond, residents in Graham hope this is the last time they hear of an officer from their department in hot water

“We have too many good men out there that fight for us and work for us and do a great job and then you have one bad apple, and you know what they say, one bad apple can spoil a whole bunch,” Hoff said.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire is prompting U.S. 287 to be shutdown for the time being.
U.S. 287 reopens near Iowa Park after multiple fires contained
An accident on Central Freeway at around 7:32 a.m. Wednesday morning caused a car to flip into...
Early morning accident flips truck on Central Freeway
Roving wild hogs are caught on video taking over a Texas neighborhood.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Dozens of feral hogs run through Texas neighborhood
Two people were reportedly trapped in a flipped car before being freed.
WFPD provides update on 3-car accident at Fairway, Kell
23-year-old Gary Dorsey
WFPD arrests suspect after Sunday chase

Latest News

Wichita Falls
A Wichita Falls resident spreads a little holiday cheer through the love of books
As of Wednesday, Dec. 15, they have raised $250,000.
Hospice of WF Tree of Lights campaign nearing goal
Health officials are preparing for a rise in COVID cases following winter break
Health officials preparing for rise in COVID cases following winter break
Bowie senior Coleton Price signed to play with the Baylor Bears
Bowie football player signs with Baylor Bears
Bowie football player signs with Baylor Bears