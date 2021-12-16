Former Graham K9 officer indicted

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - For residents in Graham, the news of former Graham Police Department K9 Officer Austin Lawrence being indicted for charges of tampering with evidence is shocking.

“You can’t always know what’s going to happen,” Graham resident Billy Hoff said. “It’s so sad that crime is getting into our police and sheriff’s department.”

On June 30 of this year, Lawrence’s girlfriend, Pamela Ingram, was arrested and claimed to be seeing Lawrence in addition to getting drugs from him.

A Texas Rangers investigation found text messages on Lawrence’s work and personal phone that allege Ingram would buy drugs from Lawrence, some of which he seized while he was working. In January, News Channel 6 talked to Lawrence about the increase in arrests he had made for possession and distribution of narcotics.

“Just walking around the car and watching him do his thing, searching and when he finally alerts to the presence of narcotics it’s a really good feeling,” Lawrence said in January. “Whatever we can do to get these drugs off the streets, we’ll do it.”

Court documents also say Ingram claimed to buy drugs for Lawrence and use them with him.

In one instance, court documents say Lawrence told Ingram to drive into the alley behind his house and throw the drugs over the fence and into his backyard.

While Lawrence was able to post his $10,000 bond, residents in Graham hope this is the last time they hear of an officer from their department in hot water

“We have too many good men out there that fight for us and work for us and do a great job and then you have one bad apple, and you know what they say, one bad apple can spoil a whole bunch,” Hoff said.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.