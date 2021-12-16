Health officials preparing for rise in COVID cases following winter break

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There are two things health officials are keeping their eye on: the new Omicron variant and what COVID will look like inside schools after everyone gets back from winter break.

COVID cases and COVID-related deaths in Wichita County have remained low over the past two months, outside of a slight spike after Thanksgiving. Although nothing compares to the surge that happened last year, health officials believe numbers after the holidays this year will look much better.

“I anticipate that we will see an increase after Christmas just like we did after Thanksgiving, but I hope that it will just be 1-2 weeks after. Then it will start decreasing just like we are seeing this week,” Amy Fagan, Assistant Director of Health at Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public health District, said.

Health officials said a big part in keeping COVID numbers low is what the schools have been doing to keep everyone healthy.

“Our teachers do a great job of cleaning up and cleaning off the tables and everything, making sure students are washing their hands,” Ashley Thomas, Communications Officer for Wichita Falls ISD, said. “We have tried really hard to make this school year a little more normal and keep our students safe.”

“I think all of our school districts have done a good job in making sure that kids, teachers and support staff are not there when they are sick,” Fagan said. “That to me is the number one thing that we can do.”

School officials said during winter break they will deep clean each classroom.

“We normally do have a good thorough cleaning of all the schools during extended breaks,” Thomas said. “I do anticipate that our custodial services will be in the schools cleaning up everything, making sure everything is sanitized over the break before students come back in January.”

A concern health officials have is a new COVID-19 variant called Omicron. It has made its way to parts of Texas already, but no cases have been reported in Wichita County as of now. Health officials said nothing major should change, just to continue to follow the same guidelines as before.

“It really doesn’t change much,” Fagan said. “It just means that people need to do the same thing that we have been recommending from beginning and that is to get vaccinated if you can, stay home when you are sick and do lots of good handwashing.”

School officials said they will open up all WFISD schools in the spring to visitors again if the numbers continue to remain low.

