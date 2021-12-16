Hospice of WF helps families deal with grief from losing loved ones

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As we continue our week-long spotlight of Hospice of Wichita Falls during their Tree of Lights campaign, we’re taking a closer look at one of the nonprofit’s most important services.

The new Fain Foundation Grief Support Center is a safe place where family members of any age dealing with the death of a loved one are welcome to come to share memories, talk or simply have a shoulder to cry on.

“Especially this time of year and now after being in a global pandemic since March of 2020, I think that grief and bereavement services are so, so very necessary,” said Jessica Morris, bereavement program lead of Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Hospice of Wichita Falls has at least 10 bereavement and grief programs that have helped 800 families this year alone and 1,000 since before COVID. They walk with you every step of the way after having to say goodbye to the ones you love the most.

“Within 2-4 weeks, we contact them to find out how they’re doing, checking on them, and then we usually make up to three calls throughout the next year,” said Joan Pruitt, bereavement facilitator of Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Most families attend grief and bereavement programs once a month. For some that like to attend in-person and zoom sessions with counselors like Pruitt, those sessions are once a week. They all take place at the new Fain Foundation Grief Support Center or what staff like to call The Circle.

“We have about six classrooms for our support groups. The Dillard Center Family Foundation was for our meeting center, then we had our capital campaign that lasted the span of a few years with donations and grants we were able to have this wonderful building,” said Morris.

When you walk through the Dillard Family Meeting Center Legacy Hall, you will see a wall of those donors and memorial bricks of families hospice have helped.

“That’s why I’m here. I don’t think you would be able to work with people on grief-related things if you didn’t have that passion for people,” said Morris.

The members of these support groups have found strength within each other.

“The folks attending two or three years can give hope to the new people who just don’t think there is any hope and sometimes I tell people if all you can do is sit there and cry we will help you cry,” said Pruitt.

The center’s services are free and they have a plan to expand their high school grief support group that is already at Rider High School into more campuses in the community.

