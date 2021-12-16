Email City Guide
Hospice of WF Tree of Lights campaign nearing goal

As of Wednesday, Dec. 15, they have raised $250,000.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign is only $25,000 away from reaching its goal as of Wednesday.

They are hoping to raise $275,000 so they can light the star on top of the tree.

Donations can be made through the following options:

  • Over the phone at (940) 691-0982
  • In person at Hospice of Wichita Falls
  • Mailed to 4909 Johnson Road – Wichita Falls, Texas
  • Online by clicking here

Donations allow Hospice of Wichita Falls to provide care, education, resources and support to those who are facing life threatening illnesses.

To learn more about the Tree of Lights Campaign, click here.

