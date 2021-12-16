Texas A&M Forest Service: Iowa Park wildfires 75% contained

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas A&M Forest Service reported Wednesday night that the Iowa Park wildfires are 75% contained and estimated at 900 acres in size. Firefighters are reportedly making great progress after wind speeds diminished.

Update: the #BelcherComplex in Wichita County is an estimated 900 acres and 75% contained. Crews are taking advantage of diminished wind speeds to make great progress on containing the fire. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) December 16, 2021

Wildfires brought traffic to a standstill after U.S. 287 was temporarily closed in the Iowa Park and Electra areas. Iowa Park High School was also evacuated.

The Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department thanked the community for all of the donations they received..

