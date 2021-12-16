Email City Guide
Texas A&M Forest Service: Iowa Park wildfires 75% contained

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas A&M Forest Service reported Wednesday night that the Iowa Park wildfires are 75% contained and estimated at 900 acres in size. Firefighters are reportedly making great progress after wind speeds diminished.

Wildfires brought traffic to a standstill after U.S. 287 was temporarily closed in the Iowa Park and Electra areas. Iowa Park High School was also evacuated.

The Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department thanked the community for all of the donations they received..

