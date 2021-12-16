WFAFB reverse advent calendar helps families give back this holiday season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is helping families teach their kids the importance of helping others in need all month long with their reverse advent calendar.

The idea is for parents to buy items on the list and have their kids fill the boxes with a different item each day. Some families in the Wichita Falls community have already been taking part in dropping off boxes filled with staple items.

“You have to make sure you instill that knowledge in your kids so that they know how important it is because some people don’t know what it’s like to want or to need. So if you teach your kid early what that’s like, they’ll hold that lesson for the rest of their life,” said Simon Welch, marketing director of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

If your family wants to take part in giving back this holiday season, you still have five days to do so. To view the reverse advent calendar, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.