Wichita Falls resident spreads holiday cheer through love of books

Books are the best presents to receive from Santa
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A resident in Wichita Falls found a special way to spread some holiday cheer, by giving away books.

Gail White said her husband built a little free library for her that mimics their real house. They’ve posted a sign outside of library house and decorated it with Christmas presents. Books are free and people can walk up and take one.

White, a former English teacher, discovered that someone gift wrapped a few books for others to take.

“Our neighborhood has just embraced our little library. It’s take a book, leave a book. This morning as we started out, there were three little girls and their mother looking through the library. It just thrills us, it makes us so happy,” said White.

Through this, White hopes that people will become lifelong readers. This is her second lending library that her husband built for her.

