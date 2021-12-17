Email City Guide
1 death, 19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Friday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and 19 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday.

20 Wichita County residents are hospitalized at this time. The health district reported three total deaths, 164 cases and 190 recoveries this week.

DATESDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, Dec. 13, 2021180s5522
Tuesday, Dec. 14, 20210-2724
Wednesday, Dec. 15, 20210-3221
Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021180s3120
Friday, Dec. 17, 2021190s1920

Last week, the county reported a total of 1 death, 185 cases and 90 recoveries.

FROM THE WICHITA FALLS - WICHITA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT

Due to the Christmas and New Year Holidays in the next few weeks, the COVID schedule will be as follows: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, normal information will be posted to the website.

Week of Christmas:

Thursday, December 23rd, and Friday, December 24th information will be included in the following Monday’s post ( December 27th )

Week of New Year:

Thursday, December 30th, and Friday, December 31st information will be included in the following Monday’s post (January 3rd )

The Health District has 19 new cases to report today, bringing the total of new cases for the week ending December 17, 2021, to 164. There are 3 deaths total reported; 22,373 (80s) vaccinated - Moderna, 22,618 (80s) vaccinated - Pfizer, 22,663 (90s) vaccinated - Pfizer

For the week ending December 17, 2021, there are 164 new cases, 20 hospitalizations, and 190 new recoveries. The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 65%.

To date, Wichita County has had 225 reinfections (up 4). There are also a total of 1362 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 57). Of the 57 vaccine breakthrough cases this week, 4 received a booster/third dose.

Of the 20 individuals hospitalized today, 4 are vaccine breakthrough cases.

For the week ending December 17, 2021, the positivity rate is 14%.

Total Hospitalizations = 20

Stable - 15

Critical - 5

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

Stable - 1

30 - 39

No hospitalizations

40 - 49

Stable - 2

50 - 59

Stable - 1

60 - 69

Stable - 5

Critical - 4

70 - 79

Stable - 4

Critical - 1

80+

Stable - 2

