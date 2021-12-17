CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Hero’ delivery driver steps in during dog attack in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An Amazon delivery truck driver came rushing to the rescue during a recent dog attack.

On Monday, a Ring doorbell camera was activated when 19-year-old Lauren Ray stepped out of her parent’s home.

An Amazon driver was honking to get a dog out of the street, so Lauren Ray called it over. Before the truck driver could warn her the dog is aggressive, her dog Max came running out, KVVU reported.

Max and the other dog then started fighting. Lauren Ray picked Max up and held him while swatting away the dog that was now going after both of them.

Her father, Michael Ray, a real estate agent, was sitting in his car about to show a home when he got the notification from his Ring camera and watched the entire incident unfold in real time on his phone.

“As a dad, you know, panic mode, I’m a half an hour away from the house. Literally it’s like I’m watching a football game and screaming at it. I’m like, ‘Get in the house, get in the house!’” Michael Ray said.

“Well, my first thought was save the dog, you know, family pet. I would’ve let the dog bite me for all I care. I just wanted him to be safe because he’s so small compared to a pit bull. He didn’t stand a chance,” Lauren Ray said.

She was circling around until she screamed for help.

“She saw me screaming for help. She could’ve just stood there, she could’ve recorded me getting attacked, but she chose to step in,” she said.

The video shows the Amazon worker rush in and put herself in between the aggressive dog, Lauren Ray and Max. She told Lauren Ray to get inside.

“I would’ve been lost without any help. I had no clue what I was going to do. I didn’t know if I was going to get hurt, and someone risking their life like that is a really big thing. And it means a lot to me,” she said.

Meanwhile, Michael Ray was cheering on the neighborhood hero.

“It’s just amazing how she had no fear and wasn’t considering herself or anything. It was just that she saw my daughter needing help and came flying in and saved the day,” he said.

Lauren Ray and Max were both shaken up but OK. She just has some scratches on her side. A neighbor of theirs called police, who then called animal control. They picked up the dog.

The Ray family said they just hope to find out who the Amazon delivery driver is and thank her in person.

Michael Ray said she saved two people and two dogs that day. His neighbor was out walking his dog when that dog attacked his dog. He had to kick him out of the way and he kept coming back.

“He actually said he was so winded he was about to pass out and she saw it, pulled up, told him to hop in her van. He hopped in her van, and that’s when they drove past our house,” Michael Ray said.

It was Lauren Ray’s 19th birthday that day, and she described it as one she’ll never forget.

“She helped our neighbor, she helped me, and I’m so thankful for that,” she said.

