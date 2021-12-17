Hospice of WF nearing completion on new inpatient center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Heather Brown and Megan Anderle, working at Hospice of Wichita Falls has always been a calling.

“This journey towards death is just as important, if not more important than birth,” Brown said.

As a late bloomer to nursing, Brown eventually realized her calling after being in the room of a small hospital when a patient passed. For Anderle, Hospice of Wichita Falls has a more personal meaning.

“My mom passed here in the inpatient center and I just had such peace when she passed,” Anderle said. “She was surrounded by family and what a peaceful way to go.”

Since 1985, this feeling of peace has come together under the roof of the inpatient center on Raider Drive.

But, in the summer of 2022, those callings and care for patients will migrate to a new state-of-the-art facility thanks to the generosity of the community.

“This is all because of the community,” Anderle said. “We’re community supported and what a blessing to be able to serve more and touch more lives.”

The new 38,000 square foot center on Cypress Avenue will double the amount of patients Hospice of Wichita Falls will be able to care for, going from 12 rooms to 24 rooms. It will also feature more natural lighting, a commercial-grade kitchen and dining area, a central nurse station, large family areas both inside and out, and the highest quality patient care.

Most importantly, the increase in size for patient rooms will not only allow for more families, but it will also allow two patients to be in the same room, like a husband and wife.

“I don’t have a word big enough to express my appreciation to our community,” Brown said.

So, as Hospice of Wichita Falls closes the book on their current inpatient center of 37 years, they look forward to the next chapter with the same calling: bringing peace.

“To care for families’ loved ones, it’s a tender time for them and what an honor to do so,” Anderle said.

