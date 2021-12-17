Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Kentucky death toll from tornadoes increases to 77

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s death toll from a line of tornadoes that tore through the state has increased to 77.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that the most recent death was recorded in Lyon County.

As of Friday, the state was down to just one missing person, in Hopkins County.

Beshear says more than 1,300 state workers and National Guard members have been mobilized to areas hit by the storms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major accident right inside the Clay County line has slowed traffic on Hwy. 287.
UPDATE: Major wreck slows traffic on 287
No injuries were reported.
WF police investigating after gunfire hits apartment buildings
Court documents claim Austin Lawrence supplied drugs to his girlfriend, some of which he seized...
Former Graham K9 officer indicted
Sistrunk, 52, was arrested on Dec. 16.
WF man arrested for multiple sexual assaults
There were 60 students from over 20 different schools performing that made up two orchestras...
YSO bring sounds of Christmas with concert

Latest News

This photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, shows damaged houses caused by Typhoon Rai...
Typhoon deaths in Philippines top 100, mayors plead for food
Sebastian Cacho cooks in the kitchen at Gotham restaurant on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in New...
Restaurants anxious as omicron, high food costs take toll
Police say 35-year-old Anthony Robinson killed at least four women in Virginia since August,...
Alleged shopping cart serial killer arrested in DC
Police released a sketch of the gunman as seen by a witness. No other evidence has been found.
$50,000 reward offered in unsolved murder of hiker in Los Angeles
Jason Cortez, a 29-year-old Virginia resident and filmmaker, died while visiting Los Angeles...
Family pleads for help in unsolved murder of hiker in Los Angeles