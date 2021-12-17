UPDATE: Major wreck slows traffic on 287

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE : lanes of traffic have reopened on 287.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A major accident right inside the Clay County line has slowed traffic on Hwy. 287.

Traffic is backed up between the accident and Jolly, and only one lane of traffic remains open, according to our reporters on-scene. Traffic could be delayed for up to an hour, and there is a threat of thunderstorms in the area.

