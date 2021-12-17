Email City Guide
UPDATE: Major wreck slows traffic on 287

A major accident right inside the Clay County line has slowed traffic on Hwy. 287.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE: lanes of traffic have reopened on 287.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A major accident right inside the Clay County line has slowed traffic on Hwy. 287.

Traffic is backed up between the accident and Jolly, and only one lane of traffic remains open, according to our reporters on-scene. Traffic could be delayed for up to an hour, and there is a threat of thunderstorms in the area.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we find out more.

