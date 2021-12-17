Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man who chased down Kroger purse thief honored with award

By FOX19 Digital Staff, Mike Schell and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEMON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A man who saved an 87-year-old woman from having her purse snatched by a thief outside a Kroger in Ohio earlier this month was honored with an award Thursday.

Video of Deshawn Pressley’s heroism has gone viral across social media, while he and Pat Goins are becoming fast friends.

WXIX said the Butler County Sheriff’s Office held a ceremony Thursday afternoon to present Pressley with the Citizen’s Award.

“I’m glad that he received this honor because he’s my hero,” Goins said.

Goins said she was walking down an aisle when Derek Vauhn, 58, suddenly approached her and stole the purse right out of her cart.

She said about a dozen people ran after Vauhn into the parking lot, but only one got to him.

Pressley said he sprang into action when he heard Goins yelling about her purse being stolen.

“I chased him down,” Pressley explained. “He got to his car and everything, but I grabbed him, held him to the floor, got him down. Did what I had to do until the police arrived.”

The crowd made sure Vauhn apologized to the 87-year-old. He was arrested and charged with robbery and theft.

Goins and Pressley say they will continue their relationship into the future.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WXIX All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major accident right inside the Clay County line has slowed traffic on Hwy. 287.
UPDATE: Major wreck slows traffic on 287
No injuries were reported.
WF police investigating after gunfire hits apartment buildings
Court documents claim Austin Lawrence supplied drugs to his girlfriend, some of which he seized...
Former Graham K9 officer indicted
Sistrunk, 52, was arrested on Dec. 16.
WF man arrested for multiple sexual assaults
There were 60 students from over 20 different schools performing that made up two orchestras...
YSO bring sounds of Christmas with concert

Latest News

This photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, shows damaged houses caused by Typhoon Rai...
Typhoon deaths in Philippines top 100, mayors plead for food
Sebastian Cacho cooks in the kitchen at Gotham restaurant on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in New...
Restaurants anxious as omicron, high food costs take toll
Police say 35-year-old Anthony Robinson killed at least four women in Virginia since August,...
Alleged shopping cart serial killer arrested in DC
Police released a sketch of the gunman as seen by a witness. No other evidence has been found.
$50,000 reward offered in unsolved murder of hiker in Los Angeles
Jason Cortez, a 29-year-old Virginia resident and filmmaker, died while visiting Los Angeles...
Family pleads for help in unsolved murder of hiker in Los Angeles