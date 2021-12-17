Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Reggie is hoping for a Christmas adoption

By Avery Ikeda
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Meet Reggie, a sweet labrador-retriever mix who is desperately hoping to go home in time for Christmas.

Reggie arrived at Wichita Falls Animal Services about a month ago, and Nikki described him as a calm yet playful dog who adores being pet. He’s only about a year old and has been great with kids when going on meet-and-greets.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The $40 adoption fee covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

To see what animals are available for adoption, click here.

Adoptable animals can be viewed by visiting the Animal Services Center’s website. Potential adopters can also meet animals waiting on their forever homes by visiting 1207 Hatton Road, which is open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For further questions, call (940) 761-8894.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major accident right inside the Clay County line has slowed traffic on Hwy. 287.
UPDATE: Major wreck slows traffic on 287
No injuries were reported.
WF police investigating after gunfire hits apartment buildings
Court documents claim Austin Lawrence supplied drugs to his girlfriend, some of which he seized...
Former Graham K9 officer indicted
Sistrunk, 52, was arrested on Dec. 16.
WF man arrested for multiple sexual assaults
There were 60 students from over 20 different schools performing that made up two orchestras...
YSO bring sounds of Christmas with concert

Latest News

With a sweet and curious personality, Snow is looking for a new home in time for the holidays.
Snow for Christmas: meet the cat of your dreams!
Reggie is hoping for a Christmas adoption
Pet of the week: Reggie
With a sweet and curious personality, Snow is looking for a new home in time for the holidays.
Pet of the week: Snow
Barbara Gordon's Christmas list has only one wish: having a home for the holidays.
Meet your new best friend, just in time for the holidays