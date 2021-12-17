Reggie is hoping for a Christmas adoption

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Meet Reggie, a sweet labrador-retriever mix who is desperately hoping to go home in time for Christmas.

Reggie arrived at Wichita Falls Animal Services about a month ago, and Nikki described him as a calm yet playful dog who adores being pet. He’s only about a year old and has been great with kids when going on meet-and-greets.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The $40 adoption fee covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

Adoptable animals can be viewed by visiting the Animal Services Center’s website. Potential adopters can also meet animals waiting on their forever homes by visiting 1207 Hatton Road, which is open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For further questions, call (940) 761-8894.

