Seymour Road construction dampens homeowner’s holidays

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Even during the holidays work must go on in the city of Wichita Falls, and that includes sewer rehab projects. The latest is happening on Seymour Road, and some homeowners are saying it’s putting a damper on their holiday season.

“I know they have a job to do, and I appreciate the fact that they have a job to do, but I think there should be some kind of consideration for where they are placing cones. Every single day when they come in, we’ve moved that cone. There’s not, in my opinion, a reason for them to have to put it back in the center of my driveway,” said Erin Fetzer, a homeowner.

Fetzer said before they began moving cones, they were jumping the curb just to get in and out of their home -- and they aren’t the only ones being impacted by the construction at the intersection of Seymour Rd. and Wenonah.

“It’s a dangerous situation where the equipment is parked; you can’t see around it, so people are having to risk when they are coming across one way or another that nothing is coming,” said Fetzer.

Fetzer says it’s been especially bad for FedEx drivers delivering Christmas packages and having to hold up cars of traffic.

“They have to park halfway on the sidewalk so it’s a risk to them, it backs traffic up behind them whereas typically cars would be able to go around them,” said Fetzer.

Phase two of the Sewer Rehab project will take 180 days to complete, but Wichita Falls engineers said it must be done so that tax and sewer dollars weren’t wasted.

“They’re digging down to the sewer line, relaying a new sewer line. Sometimes we’re changing the grade of the sewer line, sometimes we’re upsizing the volume of the sewer lines,” said Blane Boswell, city engineer of Wichita Falls. “ We thought that because it’s in the middle of the street and Seymour Road is wide traffic can pass on both sides of the utility cut, but it’s very challenging. It’s something we take we take pride in about how we go about it and can complete these projects while maintaining the safety of the public.”

Seymour Road is just one portion of the Sewer Rehab Project, which is scheduled to be done by the end of December.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.