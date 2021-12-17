Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Snow for Christmas: meet the cat of your dreams!

By Avery Ikeda
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you wanted a white Christmas, we have just the cat for you!

Snow is a beautiful 8-year-old cat with beautiful white fur and big blue eyes. She was introduced to us by Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue, who said that the cat came to the organization after her owner became very ill and was no longer able to take care of her. With a sweet and curious personality, Snow is looking for a new home in time for the holidays.

Snow’s front two paws were declawed by her previous owner, which means she’ll be an indoor-only cat; no claws means she wouldn’t be able to defend herself outside.

Snow is our pet of the week on KAUZ. She’s 8 years old and is the sweet least kitty. She’d love to be your new best friend!

Posted by Emily's Legacy Rescue on Friday, December 17, 2021

Emily’s Legacy Rescue has a $98 adoption fee for cats, which takes care of medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

If you’re interested in meeting this sweetheart, she will be at Petco from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday along with other cats from Emily’s Legacy Rescue.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major accident right inside the Clay County line has slowed traffic on Hwy. 287.
UPDATE: Major wreck slows traffic on 287
No injuries were reported.
WF police investigating after gunfire hits apartment buildings
Court documents claim Austin Lawrence supplied drugs to his girlfriend, some of which he seized...
Former Graham K9 officer indicted
Sistrunk, 52, was arrested on Dec. 16.
WF man arrested for multiple sexual assaults
There were 60 students from over 20 different schools performing that made up two orchestras...
YSO bring sounds of Christmas with concert

Latest News

It’s hard times for a lot of people who have lost their jobs right before the holidays and the...
YOC asking for donations to bring families brighter Christmas
Vietnam veteran monument now on display at Lake Wichita Park
Vietnam veteran monument now on display at Lake Wichita Park
One homeowner said they were jumping the curb just to get in and out of their home -- and they...
Seymour Road construction dampens homeowner’s holidays
Hospice of WF nearing completion on new inpatient center
Hospice of WF nearing completion on new inpatient center
A holiday tradition that has been a part of the Wichita Falls Downtown Development for 30 years...
WF City Lights sets Downtown aglow