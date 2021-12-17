Snow for Christmas: meet the cat of your dreams!

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you wanted a white Christmas, we have just the cat for you!

Snow is a beautiful 8-year-old cat with beautiful white fur and big blue eyes. She was introduced to us by Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue, who said that the cat came to the organization after her owner became very ill and was no longer able to take care of her. With a sweet and curious personality, Snow is looking for a new home in time for the holidays.

Snow’s front two paws were declawed by her previous owner, which means she’ll be an indoor-only cat; no claws means she wouldn’t be able to defend herself outside.

Snow is our pet of the week on KAUZ. She’s 8 years old and is the sweet least kitty. She’d love to be your new best friend! Posted by Emily's Legacy Rescue on Friday, December 17, 2021

Emily’s Legacy Rescue has a $98 adoption fee for cats, which takes care of medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

If you’re interested in meeting this sweetheart, she will be at Petco from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday along with other cats from Emily’s Legacy Rescue.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

