Fan talks Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere

People are heading out to see what it’s all about
Texoma
Texoma(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Spider-Man: No Way Home came out on Thursday, and one moviegoer is headed out with his friends to see what the movie is all about. Although he’s not expecting much from the film, he wants to see some action.

“I’m hoping to continue to see the series progressing. Sony is about to switch who’s playing Spider-Man, so this might be the last time for Tom Holland. I’m hoping it goes out with a big bang,” said Brian Runyon, a moviegoer.

Runyon said he also wants to see what happens after the credits. The movie is available in 3D as well, and critics rated the movie a 4.9 out of 5.

