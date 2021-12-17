Time is running out to donate to the Tree of Lights campaign

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign ends on Friday, Dec. 17.

They are hoping to raise $275,000 so they can light the star on top of the tree.

Donations can be made through the following options:

Over the phone at (940) 691-0982

In person at Hospice of Wichita Falls

Mailed to 4909 Johnson Road – Wichita Falls, Texas

Online by clicking here

Donations allow Hospice of Wichita Falls to provide care, education, resources and support to those who are facing life threatening illnesses.

To learn more about the Tree of Lights Campaign, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.