Time is running out to donate to the Tree of Lights campaign

They are hoping to raise $275,000 so they can light the star on top of the tree.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:20 AM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign ends on Friday, Dec. 17.

Donations can be made through the following options:

  • Over the phone at (940) 691-0982
  • In person at Hospice of Wichita Falls
  • Mailed to 4909 Johnson Road – Wichita Falls, Texas
  • Online by clicking here

Donations allow Hospice of Wichita Falls to provide care, education, resources and support to those who are facing life threatening illnesses.

To learn more about the Tree of Lights Campaign, click here.

