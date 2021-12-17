Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF man arrested for multiple sexual assaults

Sistrunk, 52, was arrested on Dec. 16.
Sistrunk, 52, was arrested on Dec. 16.(Courtesy of Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was arrested on Dec. 16 after detectives searched a house on Eden Lane.

Jeremy Sistrunk, 52, was arrested on two charges of aggravated sexual assault.

Detectives with the WFPD Crimes Against Persons unit searched Sistrunk’s house on Eden Lane on Dec. 16, and obtained two arrest warrants as a result of the search. Officers said that the assaults occurred in October and November, respectively.

Sistrunk is currently in custody in the Wichita County jail. His total bond is set at $500,000.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major accident right inside the Clay County line has slowed traffic on Hwy. 287.
UPDATE: Major wreck slows traffic on 287
No injuries were reported.
WF police investigating after gunfire hits apartment buildings
Court documents claim Austin Lawrence supplied drugs to his girlfriend, some of which he seized...
Former Graham K9 officer indicted
There were 60 students from over 20 different schools performing that made up two orchestras...
YSO bring sounds of Christmas with concert

Latest News

It’s hard times for a lot of people who have lost their jobs right before the holidays and the...
YOC asking for donations to bring families brighter Christmas
Vietnam veteran monument now on display at Lake Wichita Park
Vietnam veteran monument now on display at Lake Wichita Park
One homeowner said they were jumping the curb just to get in and out of their home -- and they...
Seymour Road construction dampens homeowner’s holidays
Hospice of WF nearing completion on new inpatient center
Hospice of WF nearing completion on new inpatient center
A holiday tradition that has been a part of the Wichita Falls Downtown Development for 30 years...
WF City Lights sets Downtown aglow