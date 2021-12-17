WF man arrested for multiple sexual assaults

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was arrested on Dec. 16 after detectives searched a house on Eden Lane.

Jeremy Sistrunk, 52, was arrested on two charges of aggravated sexual assault.

Detectives with the WFPD Crimes Against Persons unit searched Sistrunk’s house on Eden Lane on Dec. 16, and obtained two arrest warrants as a result of the search. Officers said that the assaults occurred in October and November, respectively.

Sistrunk is currently in custody in the Wichita County jail. His total bond is set at $500,000.

