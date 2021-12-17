YOC asking for donations to bring families brighter Christmas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Staff at The Youth Opportunities Center in Wichita Falls are hoping to bring some smiles to faces this Christmas, but they are asking for the community’s help to make it happen.

The staff is hosting a special Christmas program where families can bring their children to play games and get a chance to win Christmas gifts for their friends and families. The center‘s staff said they are asking for donations of toys, gifts cards, and clothes for at least 60 families this year.

“It’s hard times for a lot of people who have lost their jobs right before the holidays or whatever the situation that they’re in and the thing is to always be able to bless them and let everybody have a good Christmas,” said Madeline Chappell, executive director of Youth Opportunities Center.

The program will take place just a few days before Christmas on Dec. 22.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.