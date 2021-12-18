Email City Guide
Cooler and Blustery for Saturday

By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Cooler and blustery conditions will move in later tonight behind a strong cold front. Highs on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies will be in the 40s. There will be an area of rain to our south on Saturday that may brush some of our southern and eastern counties. Skies will clear some Saturday night and Sunday with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s and 50s. We’ll warm back up a bit next week.

