Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Paul Rudd hosts ‘SNL’ sans audience, Charli XCX amid omicron

FILE - Charli XCX poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS,...
FILE - Charli XCX poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 72nd international Cannes film festival, in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Thursday, May 23, 2019. The singer was scheduled to be the night’s musical guest on “Saturday Night Live,” but bowed out Saturday afternoon, Dec. 18, 2021, citing the limited crew for the taping. The long-running sketch comedy show announced on social media Saturday afternoon that the night’s episode would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew as a precaution against the Omicron variant.(Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 was indeed inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus meant there was no live audience to see it happen. Instead, viewers at home saw new sketches taped earlier in the week, as well as highlights from years past.

The long-running sketch comedy show announced on social media Saturday afternoon that the night’s episode, featuring “Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd as host, would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew “due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution.”

By the time 11:30 p.m. Eastern time rolled around, the entire cast — save for Kenan Thompson — and most of the crew had been sent home, too, Tom Hanks told viewers. Hanks opened the show, which forewent its usual cold open skit, to announce the departure from the show’s planned Christmas episode. The episode was the NBC show’s last of 2021.

Hanks was joined by former “SNL” stalwart Tina Fey, both sporting their Five-Timers jackets.

“As you know, I started the Five-Timers Club,” Hanks said, addressing Fey.

“Like you started COVID,” Fey retorted, alluding to the star’s coronavirus diagnosis in March 2020.

Rudd was scheduled to return to Studio 8H as host for the fifth time — typically a milestone of much fanfare. Despite the show dispensing with its usual format, the pair announced that Rudd would still be inducted into the club and called Thompson, as the longest-tenured cast member, to do the honors.

“Congratulations on hosting the show four-and-a-half times,” Thompson told Rudd.

British pop star Charli XCX had been scheduled to perform but announced Saturday afternoon on Twitter that she would not be allowed to perform.

“Due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of snl my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead,” she wrote. “I am devastated and heartbroken.”

She then urged her fans to “look after yourselves out there and make sure you get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

The show returned for its 47th year in September with 16 cast members and five featured players, a particularly crowded field. The size of the cast has allowed for atypical flexibility for its high-profile members, who can now take time off for other projects during the season.

The show said on social media that those who had won tickets to the night’s show would receive more information soon.

This was far from the first time the Lorne Michaels-produced show has had to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic. The virus outbreak halted its 45th season for about a month, but “SNL” was back on the air by mid-April with a “quarantine version” of the show hosted by Hanks. The show returned to 30 Rockefeller Center for its 46th season after implementing COVID-19 protocols, but booted singer Morgan Wallen from that season’s second episode for breaking rules. And just last month, an SNL performance on set by British singer Ed Sheeran was nearly derailed after he tested positive for COVID-19.

New York state reported Saturday that nearly 22,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday — eclipsing the previous day’s mark for the highest single-day total for new cases since testing became widely available. More than half the positive results were in the city. Omicron is expected to become the dominant coronavirus variant in many countries within weeks.

Other live shows in New York have been devastated anew by the recent coronavirus surge, with many Broadway stages forced to go dark because of outbreaks. Mayor Bill de Blasio this past week declared omicron “in full force” in New York, snuffing out holiday mainstays like the Rockettes Christmas show and threatening others yet — all portending another holiday season without much cheer.

___

Associated Press writer Bobby Caina Calvan contributed to this story.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major accident right inside the Clay County line has slowed traffic on Hwy. 287.
UPDATE: Major wreck slows traffic on 287
No injuries were reported.
WF police investigating after gunfire hits apartment buildings
Court documents claim Austin Lawrence supplied drugs to his girlfriend, some of which he seized...
Former Graham K9 officer indicted
Sistrunk, 52, was arrested on Dec. 16.
WF man arrested for multiple sexual assaults
There were 60 students from over 20 different schools performing that made up two orchestras...
YSO bring sounds of Christmas with concert

Latest News

This photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, shows damaged houses caused by Typhoon Rai...
Typhoon deaths in Philippines top 100, mayors plead for food
Sebastian Cacho cooks in the kitchen at Gotham restaurant on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in New...
Restaurants anxious as omicron, high food costs take toll
Police say 35-year-old Anthony Robinson killed at least four women in Virginia since August,...
Alleged shopping cart serial killer arrested in DC
Police released a sketch of the gunman as seen by a witness. No other evidence has been found.
$50,000 reward offered in unsolved murder of hiker in Los Angeles
Jason Cortez, a 29-year-old Virginia resident and filmmaker, died while visiting Los Angeles...
Family pleads for help in unsolved murder of hiker in Los Angeles