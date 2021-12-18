Texoma helps Hospice of WF reach their goal of $275,000

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights is all aglow on top of The Southwest Building on Kemp after reaching their goal of $275,000. They started the day $11,000 short but thanks to Texoma’s generosity the non - profit reached its goal this year.

There were three locations all accepting Tree of Lights donations including Market Street, Townsquare Media, and of course Hospice of Wichita Falls where donors wanted to give back and pay tribute to loved one’s loss and the ones that help them make it through another day.

‘She was an Alzheimer’s patient in 2018 and her health declined and Hospice of Wichita Falls was there to help us,” said Raymond Hernandez, donor of Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights.

Hernandez makes his Hospice Tree of Lights donation every year to honor his late mother Theresa. She was taken care of by the team at Hospice of Wichita Falls during her final days and helped his family cope after saying goodbye.

Everybody loves mom. I remember just her smile and her telling me she loved me. They took care of my mom, gave us resources, and provided anything the family needed. They do such a great job and I just want to help out so they can continue helping out other people,” said Hernandez.

The Hospice Tree of Lights fundraiser was first started in 1985 with a goal of $10,000 that has grown to now $275,000 to continue helping almost 1,000 families every year.

“It means so much each year and each year we have more people that have passed away under our care that we remember and people give and honor to. So it’s just such a special campaign to all of our staff and this community,” said Alisa Echols, chief executive director of Hospice of Wichita Falls. “We provide over $300,000 of care just last year to people who didn’t have Medicaid or Medicare. Our mission statement is care, hope, and support for all when illness strikes life. People giving to this campaign means we never have to turn anybody away that needs hospice care.”

Staff at Hospice of Wichita Falls says donations for the Hospice Tree of Lights will continue online through March to help continue providing services that are needed so much.

For more information on Hospice of Wichita Falls visit their website

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.