Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Very cold tonight

Very cold weather
Very cold weather(KAUZ)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We are in store for one of our coldest nights this winter. Tonight temps across Texoma look to fall into the mid 20s, some places in Oklahoma could reach the teens. Sunday will have a high near 50, winds won’t be strong. Next week we see another warming trend that will mean we could reach the 70s by Christmas. Last in the week will also have elevated fire conditions. No rain chances are in the forecast.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major accident right inside the Clay County line has slowed traffic on Hwy. 287.
UPDATE: Major wreck slows traffic on 287
No injuries were reported.
WF police investigating after gunfire hits apartment buildings
Court documents claim Austin Lawrence supplied drugs to his girlfriend, some of which he seized...
Former Graham K9 officer indicted
Sistrunk, 52, was arrested on Dec. 16.
WF man arrested for multiple sexual assaults
There were 60 students from over 20 different schools performing that made up two orchestras...
YSO bring sounds of Christmas with concert

Latest News

Cooler and Blustery for Saturday
Cooler for the Weekend
Showers today
Friday Rain Chances
Cooler with Some Rain Chances