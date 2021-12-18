Very cold tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We are in store for one of our coldest nights this winter. Tonight temps across Texoma look to fall into the mid 20s, some places in Oklahoma could reach the teens. Sunday will have a high near 50, winds won’t be strong. Next week we see another warming trend that will mean we could reach the 70s by Christmas. Last in the week will also have elevated fire conditions. No rain chances are in the forecast.

