YSO bring sounds of Christmas with concert

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra held their 29th annual Christmas concert at Akin Auditorium at Midwestern State University.

There were 60 students from over 20 different schools performing that made up two orchestras and two small string ensembles. This was the second performance that the orchestra has done since COVID-19.

“We are so excited last year we had so few performances and they had to be outdoors so nice to be back on stage the where the acoustics are amazing and you can hear the kids just really doing their best and it just makes the holidays more special,” said Jean Hall, executive director of the Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra.

The orchestra performed traditional Christmas carols and afterward, patrons could take in the MSU Fantasy Burns of Lights.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.