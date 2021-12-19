Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Kids Go Pro Party gives families early Christmas

So we’re just glad to be able to bring them together, have some fun and let them know the true...
So we’re just glad to be able to bring them together, have some fun and let them know the true meaning of Christmas,(kauz)
By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With only a week until the big day families spent a fun-filled morning at the 3rd annual Kids Go Pro Christmas party where they received a few gifts that weren’t under the tree.

“We are happy and grateful for all our toys,” said families at the Kids Go Pro Christmas Party.

The party was held at the Wichita Falls All Hands Cultural Community Center.

“You know COVID has been very impactful on our youth. So we’re just glad to be able to bring them together, have some fun and let them know the true meaning of Christmas,” said Desi Hale, founder of Kids Go Pro.

The 35 families in attendance learned that the true meaning of Christmas was spending quality time with family and friends.

“We’re having what we call a Christmas carnival where the kids are playing ring around the bottle, tin can alley, and balloon darts. The kids are enjoying themselves, of course, Santa has prizes for the kids and we have gifts courtesy of Key West Lodge,” said Hale.

The Key West Lodge Number donated $1,000 worth of gifts that each child was able to choose from that warmed hearts and bought smiles to faces.

“Times do get hard and it’s always helpful to have someone that’s looking out for you. With job loss and everything, it’s been tough across the world and in Wichita falls but for us to be able to do this it always means something deeper in our hearts,” said Michael Bolar, member of Key West Lodge 257.

Hale and members of Key West Lodge 257 plan to take leftover toys and donate them to other centers helping children in the community.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major accident right inside the Clay County line has slowed traffic on Hwy. 287.
UPDATE: Major wreck slows traffic on 287
No injuries were reported.
WF police investigating after gunfire hits apartment buildings
Court documents claim Austin Lawrence supplied drugs to his girlfriend, some of which he seized...
Former Graham K9 officer indicted
Sistrunk, 52, was arrested on Dec. 16.
WF man arrested for multiple sexual assaults
There were 60 students from over 20 different schools performing that made up two orchestras...
YSO bring sounds of Christmas with concert

Latest News

It’s hard times for a lot of people who have lost their jobs right before the holidays and the...
YOC asking for donations to bring families brighter Christmas
Vietnam veteran monument now on display at Lake Wichita Park
Vietnam veteran monument now on display at Lake Wichita Park
One homeowner said they were jumping the curb just to get in and out of their home -- and they...
Seymour Road construction dampens homeowner’s holidays
Hospice of WF nearing completion on new inpatient center
Hospice of WF nearing completion on new inpatient center
A holiday tradition that has been a part of the Wichita Falls Downtown Development for 30 years...
WF City Lights sets Downtown aglow