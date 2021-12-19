Kids Go Pro Party gives families early Christmas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With only a week until the big day families spent a fun-filled morning at the 3rd annual Kids Go Pro Christmas party where they received a few gifts that weren’t under the tree.

“We are happy and grateful for all our toys,” said families at the Kids Go Pro Christmas Party.

The party was held at the Wichita Falls All Hands Cultural Community Center.

“You know COVID has been very impactful on our youth. So we’re just glad to be able to bring them together, have some fun and let them know the true meaning of Christmas,” said Desi Hale, founder of Kids Go Pro.

The 35 families in attendance learned that the true meaning of Christmas was spending quality time with family and friends.

“We’re having what we call a Christmas carnival where the kids are playing ring around the bottle, tin can alley, and balloon darts. The kids are enjoying themselves, of course, Santa has prizes for the kids and we have gifts courtesy of Key West Lodge,” said Hale.

The Key West Lodge Number donated $1,000 worth of gifts that each child was able to choose from that warmed hearts and bought smiles to faces.

“Times do get hard and it’s always helpful to have someone that’s looking out for you. With job loss and everything, it’s been tough across the world and in Wichita falls but for us to be able to do this it always means something deeper in our hearts,” said Michael Bolar, member of Key West Lodge 257.

Hale and members of Key West Lodge 257 plan to take leftover toys and donate them to other centers helping children in the community.

