Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern

P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
By CNN
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Proctor and Gamble is issuing a voluntary recall of more than 30 aerosal spray products, including dry shampoo and dry conditioner.

The recall is due to concerns over the levels of the chemical benzene, which is known to cause cancer.

Products from the brands Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless are included in the recall.

The Food and Drug Administration says that Proctor and Gamble have not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.

The company says it is pulling the products out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major accident right inside the Clay County line has slowed traffic on Hwy. 287.
UPDATE: Major wreck slows traffic on 287
A holiday tradition that has been a part of the Wichita Falls Downtown Development for 30 years...
WF City Lights sets Downtown aglow
Court documents claim Austin Lawrence supplied drugs to his girlfriend, some of which he seized...
Former Graham K9 officer indicted
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment
No injuries were reported.
WF police investigating after gunfire hits apartment buildings

Latest News

New York City is dealing with a new spike in COVID-19-related cases.
COVID-19 cases surge ahead of Christmas
Elizabeth Holmes, center, leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. The...
Jurors start weighing evidence in Elizabeth Holmes’ case
A viral video brings attention to a fox rescue.
Viral video of laughing fox brings attention to fox rescue group
Here's a look back at those we've lost in 2021.
Year in review: Those we've lost in 2021
A viral video brings attention to fox rescue.
Viral video brings attention to fox rescue