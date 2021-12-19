Seasonable weather Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tonight will be another cold one with Texoma seeing temps fall back into the 30s. For Monday expect more seasonable weather with a high near 56. Winds will be fair and we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Tuesday looks sunny with a high in the upper 50s. We will see temps continue to rise as we get closer to Christmas. By the end of the week, temps will be near 80. Elevated fire conditions return Thursday into next weekend.

