Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Seasonable weather Monday

By Mason Brighton
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tonight will be another cold one with Texoma seeing temps fall back into the 30s. For Monday expect more seasonable weather with a high near 56. Winds will be fair and we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Tuesday looks sunny with a high in the upper 50s. We will see temps continue to rise as we get closer to Christmas. By the end of the week, temps will be near 80. Elevated fire conditions return Thursday into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major accident right inside the Clay County line has slowed traffic on Hwy. 287.
UPDATE: Major wreck slows traffic on 287
A holiday tradition that has been a part of the Wichita Falls Downtown Development for 30 years...
WF City Lights sets Downtown aglow
Court documents claim Austin Lawrence supplied drugs to his girlfriend, some of which he seized...
Former Graham K9 officer indicted
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment
No injuries were reported.
WF police investigating after gunfire hits apartment buildings

Latest News

Isolated showers will be possible Monday morning
weather
Isolated showers will be possible Monday morning
Very cold weather
Very cold tonight
Cooler and Blustery for Saturday