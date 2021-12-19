WF City Lights sets Downtown aglow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A holiday tradition that has been a part of the Wichita Falls Downtown Development for 30 years made its come back on Saturday with a few changes.

This year the City Lights parade theme is selfie Christmas but instead of enjoying floats as they passed through the streets of downtown those floats were parked where families could either drive or walk along the parade route and take selfies.

“This type of parade is a very unique concept that I’ve never seen before. It’s been fun doing it backward I’ve been enjoying the little misses down there they are adorable and watching the military has been great,” said Tracey Flynn.

Last year the City Lights parade was canceled but the Downtown Development staff wanted to create ways where families feel safe and most comfortable enjoying the parade.

New editions to the event this year included Cookie Crawl/ Wine Walk, S’mores Stations, Luminaria Park at Bud Daniel, and an artisan market.

