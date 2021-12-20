Email City Guide
Crime of the Week: Shots fired at Lions Court Apartments on Dec. 14

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Crime of the Week is a new segment coming to KAUZ News Channel 6. Each week, we’re going to take an in-depth look at unsolved crimes that law enforcement needs help with.

For the Dec. 17 Crime of the Week, we’re getting a closer look at the gunfire incident that happened on Dec. 14 outside the Lions Court Apartments in Wichita Falls.

Although investigators said they have people of interest, no arrests have been made yet. The shots were reportedly fired around 7:30 p.m. that night. Officers arrived on scene and discovered that there had been a disturbance and gunshots had hit two buildings.

“A report was written with two victims of deadly conduct,” said Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Wichita Falls Police Department PIO. “The buildings that were struck, people live in them. Because they were in the structure that was struck with the projectiles from the firearms, they are considered victims of deadly conduct.”

Officers on scene did not list any suspects, but the investigation remains ongoing.

“There are names in the report that are persons of interest or involved others, so the detectives may end up interviewing some folks from out there, maybe pop up some witnesses that we didn’t have at the time, so that could develop later,” said Eipper.

READ: Man pulls gun on KMOC employee in October

Eipper said anyone who lives in the area does not need to be concerned, and that police do not believe someone went there and targeted the area.

“When I was reading, it kind of surprised me because I have not seen anything over there in that area,” said Eipper. “It sounds like it’s isolated.”

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here. You can also call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

You never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

